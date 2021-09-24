Only 4pc of adults in Penang yet to get Covid-19 vaccination, says health exco

Health personnel administer Covid vaccines at the SPICE Convention Centre in Penang, June 10, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 24 — Just 4.4 per cent of the registered adult population in Penang have not received any Covid-19 vaccination, said state health exco Norlela Ariffin.

However, she said the 9,531 individuals have received their appointments for the first dose during the final week of this month.

"I hope they will not miss their vaccination appointment so that we can get all of our registered adult population vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of this month," she said during a press conference today.

She said so far, a total 1,093,760 individuals in Penang have received their full two doses of vaccines while another 1,295,234 individuals have completed their first dose as at September 21.

This means about 76.7 per cent of the total registered adult population in Penang have completed their two doses of vaccinations and 18.5 per cent have received their first doses.

"Almost the entire adult population in Penang has registered for Covid-19 vaccination, so we only have a very small number who have not registered," she said.

She said the state has also conducted outreach programmes to administer vaccination to senior citizens in elder care homes where a total 2,920 residents and 1,497 workers have been vaccinated.

"We have also conducted an outreach vaccination programme to a total 405 individuals who are unable to travel or are infirm," she said.

On the Covid-19 vaccination programme for teenagers that kicked off in Penang yesterday, she said the state aimed to vaccinate a total 1.13 million teenagers aged between 16 and 17 years’ old and those between 12 and 17 years’ old with comorbidity.

She said about 3,500 students from eight schools were vaccinated yesterday and another 5,885 students are scheduled to be vaccinated today.

Another 5,535 students were given vaccination appointments for tomorrow.

For those between ages 12 and 17 with comorbidities, their appointments will be given separately at the hospital nearest to their home through their MySejahtera app.