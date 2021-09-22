NSC: EMCO at one locality each in Perak and Sabah

The localities involved in Pahang are Kampung Batu 1 Jalan Mentakab in Temerloh; Felda Keratong 8 (Rompin) and two localities in Jerantut, namely Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kiol and Kampung Orang Asli Tekeh, and Felda Sungai Tekam. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be imposed in Kampung Orang Asli Gangai in Muallim, Perak from tomorrow until October 6, and in Kampung Rompon in Tambunan, Sabah from September 24 until October 7.

National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement on Facebook today, said these decisions were taken based on the Health Ministry’s report on risk assessment and trend of Covid-19 infections.

He also said that the EMCO in eight localities, namely four each in Pahang and Sabah, will end as scheduled tomorrow, while the EMCO in Taman Samudera in Manjung, Perak was lifted today, one day earlier than scheduled.

The localities involved in Pahang are Kampung Batu 1 Jalan Mentakab in Temerloh; Felda Keratong 8 (Rompin) and two localities in Jerantut, namely Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Kiol and Kampung Orang Asli Tekeh, and Felda Sungai Tekam.

In Sabah, the localities involved are Kampung Lohan Ulu in Ranau, Kampung Pengelat Kecil (Papar) as well as Kampung Ulu and Kampung Pasir Putih in Putatan. — Bernama