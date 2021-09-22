HR minister: Govt intensifying efforts to improve marketability of graduates

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan said the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 has declined from 12.5 per cent or 326,700 people in the second quarter of 2020 to 11 per cent or 283,100 people in the same period this year. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 22 — The government will continue to intensify its efforts to improve the country’s young talent ecosystem and the marketability of graduates through various programmes, said Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

He said the programmes were implemented through the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin), National Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana), Malaysian Economic and Rakyat’s Protection Assistance Package (Permai), Strategic Programme to Empower the People and Economy (Pemerkasa) and People’s Protection and Economic Recovery Package (Pemulih).

He said the unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 has declined from 12.5 per cent or 326,700 people in the second quarter of 2020 to 11 per cent or 283,100 people in the same period this year.

“In facing the unemployment situation, including among graduates, the government has introduced the Apprenticeship Programme which opens up employment opportunities for graduates through upskilling and reskilling training.

“A total of 44,843 graduates have had the opportunity to undergo apprenticeship training through the programme,” he said when winding up the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address, in the Dewan Rakyat here today.

Besides the Human Resources Ministry, 15 other ministries were also involved in the winding-up session today, including Home Ministry, Education Ministry, Transport Ministry, and Communications and Multimedia Ministry.

The Dewan Rakyat sitting continues tomorrow. — Bernama