Covid-19: MB says only 64 state civil servants in N. Sembilan not ready to be vaccinated

SEREMBAN, Sept 22 — The Negri Sembilan government has identified 64 of the 7,224 state civil servants who are still not ready to take the Covid-19 vaccine shots, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun.

He said the state government would be creating awareness among those who did not want to be vaccinated by calling former Covid-19 patients to relate their experience on getting treated in the hospital and the after-effects of the infection.

“The number represented a small percentage which is 0.014 per cent of all civil servants serving the state government.

“They are adamant on not receiving vaccine and we have tried getting the head of departments to call and persuade them to accept the vaccine,” he said after chairing the weekly Exco meeting at Wisma Negeri today.

In this regard, Aminuddin said all mosques and surau in the state are allowed to hold Friday prayers according to capacity and in compliance with the standard operating procedure set starting this Friday.

Meanwhile, Aminuddin regretted the attitude of a handful of people in the state who did not look after the cleanliness of the beach since cross district was allowed after the state moved to Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) on September 4.

He hoped residents in the state would be more responsible in looking after cleanliness and adhere to the standard operating procedure (SOP) set as Covid-19 is still here.

“Pity the SWM Environment Sdn Bhd staff who collect garbage, they work from 6am to ensure the cleanliness of the beach and most of them are aged 60 and above, and at 6pm they are still cleaning the beach.

“So, take home the rubbish by wrapping it in plastic, we know that sometimes the rubbish bins provided do not fit because there were too many visitors,” he said. — Bernama