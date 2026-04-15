KUCHING, April 15 — Bintulu Port has been told to chart a bold and forward-looking path as it enters its next phase of growth following three decades of development.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the port’s role must evolve beyond facilitating trade to shaping how trade is conducted in the future.

“Today, Bintulu Port stands as the pulse of Sarawak’s economy, supporting industries, enabling trade, and connecting Sarawak to the world,” he said during Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad’s (BPHB) 30th anniversary dinner here on Tuesday.

As Sarawak advances under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030), he said Bintulu Port’s importance will continue to grow, requiring not only expansion in capacity but also enhancement in capability.

He stressed the port must undergo transformation at the management level by embracing innovation and modern practices to remain competitive in a rapidly changing global environment.

“It must not only facilitate trade, but it must also shape the future of how trade is conducted,” he said.

Abang Johari also said a well-structured port ecosystem is essential to attract long-term investment and industrial presence, particularly as industrial activities intensify in areas such as Samalaju.

He noted that with continued industrial expansion, Bintulu Port will play a central role in enabling supply chains, attracting investments, and supporting downstream economic activities.

“As development intensifies in that area, surely Bintulu Port will serve as a catalyst for new investment and industrial expansion,” he said.

He stressed the port must act with urgency and clarity in pursuing its goals, especially in building an ecosystem that promotes efficiency, innovation, and sustainability.

Looking ahead, he said Bintulu Port should also aim to distinguish itself as one of the leading ports in the region by leveraging its strategic location and strong industrial base.

“The competition is no longer local. The competition is global so stakeholders must continuously innovate and collaborate to stay ahead,” he said.

He also reiterated the Sarawak government’s continued support for Bintulu Port’s development, expressing confidence in its ability to remain a key driver of the state’s economic growth.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, as well as State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is also BPHB chairman. — The Borneo Post