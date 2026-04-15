KUCHING, April 15 — A series of new infrastructural and technological developments are set to transform Bintulu Port into a modern, integrated, and future-ready maritime hub, said the Premier.

Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said among the key initiatives is a proposed rail link system connecting Samalaju Port and Bintulu Port, with a feasibility study currently underway.

He said the rail system would link Bintulu, Kidurong, and Samalaju, forming a three-satellite network designed to enhance the movement of goods and people using efficient and environmentally friendly technology.

“This will create a network to move goods and people with speed and green technology,” he said during Bintulu Port Holdings Berhad’s (BPHB) 30th anniversary dinner here on Tuesday.

In addition to physical connectivity, Abang Johari stressed the importance of digital transformation in port operations, saying the future of ports lies in smart systems and automation.

“A smart port is one that anticipates demand, optimises operations, and delivers seamless services to its users,” he said.

He explained that future port operations would rely heavily on intelligent systems, where processes such as cargo documentation, customs clearance, and logistics coordination are handled digitally to improve efficiency and turnaround time.

He called the recent transfer of regulatory authority over Bintulu Port from the federal government to the Sarawak government as a significant milestone.

Abang Johari said the establishment of the Sarawak Ports Authority (SarPA) would create a unified governance framework to enhance coordination, strengthen planning, and ensure consistency across all ports in the state.

“While Bintulu Port remains the flagship, our vision extends to the entire Sarawak port ecosystem. Ports in Kuching, Miri, Tanjong Manis, and Sibu would also be streamlined under the new framework,” he said.

He noted that Bintulu is now recognised as a low-carbon industrial cluster, positioning it to attract investors aligned with global demand for green and sustainable products.

Emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence and advanced data systems, he said, would play a crucial role in shaping the next generation of port operations.

“This is going to be how ports are managed in the future and we need expertise in the way we manage our ports,” he said.

He added that these developments reflect Sarawak’s commitment to building a resilient, efficient, and globally competitive port and logistics network to support its long-term economic ambitions.

Among those present were Deputy Premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian, State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar, as well as State Secretary Datuk Amar Mohamad Abu Bakar Marzuki, who is also BPHB chairman. — The Borneo Post