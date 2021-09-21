Melaka expected to move into phase three of NRP this October, says CM

As of September 1, Melaka recorded 5.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 population, vaccination rate exceeding 50 per cent for the adult population and moderate capacity of the intensive care unit, thus moving into Phase Two of the PPN on September 4. — Bernama pic

MELAKA, Sept 21 — Melaka is aiming to fully vaccinating 100 per cent of its adult population as soon as possible and move into Phase Three of the National Recovery Plan (PPN) in mid-October, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Sulaiman Md Ali.

He said the among the initiatives carried out were opening 98 vaccination centres (PPV) and conducting the vaccination outreach activities involving mobile teams from the Health Ministry and non-governmental organisations in remote areas.

“Melaka has also allowed walk-in vaccination for senior citizens and persons with disabilities starting July 19 and for residents aged 50 and above from August 30.

“For residents aged 18 and above, the walk-in vaccination began on September 3 at the Mega PPVs at Stadium Hang Jebat and Stadium Jasin with priority given to Malaysian citizens,” he said.

He said this when tabling the motion of thanks for the Melaka Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Mohd Ali Rustam’s address at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here today.

Meanwhile, Sulaiman said a total of 521,858 individuals or 77 per cent of the state’s adult population have completed their Covid-19 vaccination as of September 18.

“In addition, as of noon on September 18, there were seven Beta variant B.1.351 cases and 24 Delta variant B.1.617.2 cases detected in the state,” he said. — Bernama