Father of Selangor MB dies at 67

Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, in a tweet, said that he last communicated with his father Shari Mokhsin through WhatsApp at 1.27pm and received the news of his death at 5.30pm. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

SHAH ALAM, Sept 21 — The father of Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari died today at the age of 67.

Amirudin, in a tweet, said that he last communicated with his father Shari Mokhsin through WhatsApp at 1.27pm and received the news of his death at 5.30pm.

His political secretary, Juwairiya Zulkifli, in a statement said the mentri besar’s father died of respiratory complications and will be laid to rest at the Kampung Parit Asam Kumbang cemetery in Benut, Pontian, Johor, tomorrow morning. — Bernama