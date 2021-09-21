Covid-19: 15-year-old boy among 12 fatalities recorded in Sarawak, says SDMC

Health personnel prepare to place the body of a Covid-19 victim in the grave for burial at Bagan Ajam Muslim Cemetery, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 21 — A 15-year-old boy was among the 12 Covid-19 fatalities recorded in Sarawak, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today.

“He passed away in Miri Hospital on September 19. He had suffered brain injury following an accident in July and needed special care,” the committee said in its daily Covid-19 update.

The other fatalities were mostly elderly individuals in their 60s, 80s and 90s, said SDMC.

It said that on September 10, a 66-year-old woman passed away in Betong Hosital. She had comorbidities of hypertension and stroke.

“On September 14, two deaths were reported. One was a 90-year-old woman who was brought in dead (BID) to Sarikei Hospital. She had hypertension, dyslipidemia, and chronic lung disease.

“The other was a 60-year-old woman who passed away in Betong Hospital. She had hypertension, diabetes and asthma,” it said.

Another death was reported in Betong on September 17, involving a man aged 86 who was BID to Betong Hospital. He had hypertension and heart disease.

Aside from the aforementioned 15-year-old boy, other deaths were also recorded on September 19.

These include two deaths in Kuching, both of which passed away at the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH). They involve an 83-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes, chronic kidney disease and heart disease as well as a 91-year-old woman who had hypertension, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.

Other deaths on September 19 were a 61-year-old man in Limbang who passed away in Miri Hospital and had comorbidities of hypertension and diabetes, and a 61-year-old woman who passed away in Kapit Hospital and had comorbidities of hypertension, diabetes and chronic obstructive lung disease.

Three other deaths were recorded on September 20. One was a man aged 91 from Kuching who passed away in Bau Hospital. He had hypertension, dyslipidemia and cancer.

The other two were an 80-year-old man in Betong who paased away in Saratok Hospital and had comorbidities of hypertension, dyslipidemia, and chronic kidney disease and an 85-year-old woman who passed away in Sibu Hospital and had comorbidities of hypertension, obstructive lung disease and anaemia. — Borneo Post Online