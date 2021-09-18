One in three workers polled says WFH makes them less productive, affects life-work balance

Randstad Malaysia said the findings from its ‘Workmonitor’ suggest employers need to find ways to accommodate and roll out measures that would uplift workers as the pandemic makes remote work the ‘new norm’. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 ― Nearly one in three respondents of Randstad Malaysia’s new survey admitted their productivity has been negatively affected by working out of the office while 37 per cent said their life-work balance had deteriorated because of the changing environment.

The consultancy said the findings from its “Workmonitor” suggest employers need to find ways to accommodate and roll out measures that would uplift workers as the pandemic makes remote work the “new norm”.

Only some have made the adjustment.

Randstad said 64 per cent of respondents implemented “strict and clear” protocols for remote work but just 43 per cent instituted policies on working hours to help workers balance life and their career.

Only a third of employers said they regularly check up on their employees' wellbeing, the survey found.

Meanwhile one in five employers said they took the initiative to provide more training but just 20 per cent have support programmes to improve workers’ skills and adapt to the changing work environment since the pandemic started.

The low support programme ran in contrast to the findings that workers actually want their employers to provide more support programmes.

One of three employees had asked for more upskilling and training, while up to 40 per cent said employers needed to have clearer policies on working hours so they could have life-work balance.

Nearly the same number of respondents also believe they deserve remote working benefits, and one of three said companies must have clear protocols about on site or remote work.

Since the start of the pandemic, workers have complained about increased workload and deteriorating work-life balance as remote work allowed employers to reach them around the clock.

Some of the complaints include employers transgressing on working hours arrangements, often through “guilt-tripping” their staff in a bid to get them to work longer hours.