JB OKU Sentral drive-through vaccination centre opens to public from Sept 20

The new OKU Sentral centre will operate via drive-through or drive-in from 9am to 5pm. ― Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JOHOR BAHRU, Sept 18 — The OKU Sentral drive-through Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Johor Bahru City Council Aquatic Centre, Arena Larkin here will be open to the public from Sept 20 to 30.

OKU Sentral Association president Senator Datuk Ras Adiba Radzi said individuals aged 18 and above in Johor who have yet to be vaccinated could come to the centre for registration from 8 am daily except for Friday during the period.

For the vaccination process, the centre will operate via drive-through or drive-in from 9am to 5pm.

“All Johorians are welcome to take the opportunity to protect themselves and their loved ones,” she said in a statement here today.

She said that the centre, which began operations on Aug 25, previously catered to persons with disabilities (PwD) and their family members as well as the elderly.

She added that the centre was also the largest in Malaysia and also the biggest centre reserved for PwDs and the elderly.

The OKU Sentral drive-through vaccination centre is the second centre managed by OKU Sentral after the centre at Sime Darby Plantation Ara Damansara, Petaling Jaya, Selangor. — Bernama