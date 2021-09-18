In Sarawak almost all Covid-19 are in categories one and two

Twenty one districts logged double digit new cases of between 11 to 93. — Borneo Post Online pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING, Sept 18 — A total of 99.9 per cent of 2,929 new Covid-19 infections in Sarawak today have no or mild symptoms, according to Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN).

In a statement, JPBN said from the total new cases, 1959 cases were in category one (no symptoms) and 967 cases in category two (mild symptoms) while 0.01 per cent or three cases were in category four (lung infection requiring oxygen aid)

Meanwhile, eight districts recorded three digit new cases with Kuching reporting 747 cases, Sibu (327), Bintulu (311), Serian (286), Miri (137), Saratok (116), Sri Aman (112) and Samarahan (108).

Twenty one districts logged double digit new cases of between 11 to 93 while 11 more districts reported between one and eight cases.

The Covid-19 death toll in the state rose to 669 people when 10 more fatalities were reported involving individuals aged between 29 and 82 with nine of them having history of health problems. — Bernama