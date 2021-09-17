SDMC: Dine-ins for Sarawak’s southern zone allowed from Sept 20

SDMC in a statement said operators, workers and patrons must have received two doses of vaccines against Covid-19 infections as a mandatory requirement for dine-in. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Sept 17 — The state Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today said that dine-in at food outlets and restaurants in the southern zone of Sarawak will be allowed from September 20.

SDMC in a statement said operators, workers and patrons must have received two doses of vaccines against Covid-19 infections as a mandatory requirement for dine-in.

“The owners of business premises are also required to ensure that their properties have proper ventilation and the air-conditioning system must meet the standard issued by the state Ministry of Local Government and Housing,” it said.

SDMC said food outlets and restaurants are only allowed to operate from 5am to 10pm until further notice.

It also warned individuals or groups that they are still not allowed to remain in public places after 12 midnight without any reasonable cause.

The southern zone of Sarawak consists of the districts of Kuching, Bau, Lundu, Samarahan, Asajaya, Simunjan, Serian and Tebedu.

SDMC said the districts in this zone will remain in Phase Two of the National Recovery Plan while other districts of Sarawak have transited to Phase Three.

It said individuals will not be required to undergo Covid-19 screening before they can cross districts, effective tomorrow.

However, they are still required to apply for a police permit for interdistrict travel.