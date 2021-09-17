MCMC says all-in-one platform National Mobile Application will be developed to access different digital services

The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission says a National Mobile Application, an all-in-one platform to access many different digital services, will be developed. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 17 ― A National Mobile Application, an all-in-one platform to access many different digital services, will be developed, said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

MCMC in a statement today said the government through the National Council of Digital Economy and Fourth Industrial Revolution (MED4IR) on April 22 had approved in principle with a proposal to implement the platform.

The platform, which allows users to experience a seamless digital experience, will be a one-stop centre to manage the needs of the users through an application that offers ease of use, versatility, dynamic features and a variety of digital services.

“Activities such as accessing government digital services, selected private services, bill payment, traffic summonses, renewal of driving licence and road tax, birth and marriage registration and more can be carried out without having to commute to the location,” the statement read.

In this regard, MCMC invites the public to participate in the survey on the proposed concept of the National Mobile Application to obtain their views on the digital services required through the application platform.

The survey will be conducted via online at http://bit.ly/AppNasional for a period of three weeks from September 15 until October 6.

MCMC said the main objectives of the survey were to introduce the concept of a national mobile application and scenarios of its potential uses in Malaysia, to obtain views and input on the potential adoption of a national mobile application across public and private sectors as well as to identify factors that influence the people’s choice in using a national mobile application.

Other objective is to assess further improvements on the delivery of government services to the people through the introduction of the application.

“All the feedback will be taken into account in the development of the National Mobile Application platform,” it said. ― Bernama