Dr Noor Hisham: New Covid-19 cases breach 19,000 mark again, Sarawak highest

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — After seeing a decline in Covid-19 new infections for four straight days, Malaysia’s case numbers went up again today after 19,495 new infections were recorded as of noon.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, posting the latest figures on social media, said the increase of 3,826 cases compared to yesterday’s numbers brings cumulative Covid-19 cases to 2,030,935.

Sarawak, with 4,709 new infections, was the state with the highest number of cases, followed by Selangor (2,710) and Sabah (2,015).

Five states recorded over 1,000 cases, namely Johor with 1,860 infections, Penang (1,757), Kelantan (1,434), Kedah (1,178) and Perak (1,174).

Terengganu reported 993 cases, Pahang (766), Kuala Lumpur (363), Negri Sembilan (222), Melaka (190), Perlis (108) and Putrajaya (16). Labuan had no new cases.

Dr Noor Hisham said intensive care unit (ICU) bed usage nationwide yesterday was at 81 per cent out of 1,520 beds and 74 per cent out of 17,133 beds for non-ICU. — Bernama