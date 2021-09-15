Dewan Rakyat to discuss plans for contract doctors, Covid-19 vaccine certificates today

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah delivers the royal address during the opening of the first meeting of the fourth term of the 14th Parliament in Kuala Lumpur September 13, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Future plans for contract doctors, information on vaccine recipients who do not have identity cards as well as action against those who falsify vaccine certificates, are among the issues to be discussed in Parliament today.

According to the Order Paper of the Dewan Rakyat, Rusnah Aluai (PH-Tangga Batu) is scheduled to ask Health Minister, during oral question-and-answer session, about plans to guarantee the future of contract doctors.

Also expected to capture the lawmakers’ attention is a question from Lukanisman Awang Sauni (GPS-Sibuti) seeking clarification from Home Minister on the government's proactive action on the information of vaccine recipients who do not have identity cards, especially in Sarawak, and action on the issue of individuals without identification documents.

Equally interesting will be a question from Shaharizukirnain Abd Kadir (PAS-Setiu) to Home Minister on action to be taken against those who falsify vaccination certificates.

Apart from that, among other issues that will be highlighted are the steps taken by the Rural Development Ministry to ensure that the Orang Asli community does not drop out of the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (NIP), before resuming the debate on the motion of thanks on the Royal Address by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Also scheduled to be tabled for the second reading are the Windfall Profit Levy (Amendment) Bill 2020; Occupational Safety and Health (Amendment) Bill 2020; Factories and Machinery (Repeal) Bill 2020; Malaysian Space Board Bill 2020 and Independent Police Conduct Commission Bill 2020.

Today is the second day sitting of the Fourth Session of the 14th Parliament, under the government led by Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

The current sitting of the Dewan Rakyat will take place for 17 days, until Oct 12. — Bernama



