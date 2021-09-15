Agong expresses hope for govt-PH MoU to end political turmoil

Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has expressed hope that all Members of Parliament could set aside their political agenda and stay united to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the best interest of the people and the country. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — The Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today expressed hope that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Transformation and Political Stability inked between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) on Monday will put an end to the country’s political turmoil.

Comptroller of the Royal Household for Istana Negara Datuk Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin in a statement today said His Majesty also expressed hope that all Members of Parliament could set aside their political agenda and stay united to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic in the best interest of the people and the country.

“His Majesty also expresses gratitude and delight with the historic approach of bipartisan cooperation forged with the signing of the MoU on September 13.

“His Majesty also repeated his view that the people should not be burdened with the endless political turmoil when the country is struggling against health issues and economic depression due to Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah stressed that the signing of the MoU was also in line with the Malay Rulers’ stance on the importance of having a stable, functional, wise and efficient government while the country is facing various crises.

“As such, His Majesty advised all Members of Parliament to give priority to the wellbeing of the people and the country at the ongoing Parliament sitting.

“The King also advised the lawmakers to return their focus on the efforts to fight Covid-19 and bring back the light to the people and the country,” he said.

Ahmad Fadil said Al-Sultan Abdullah expressed confidence that with political stability, increase in vaccination rate and additional assistance provided by the government, the country economic recovery process could be expedited as those factors were also key to restore the confidence of investors and all the relevant quarters.

He said His Majesty also called on the government to speed up the formulation of business — and investor-friendly policies so as to increase the country’s competitiveness.

At the same time, he said Al-Sultan Abdullah also called on the people to show their solidarity and undivided support to the frontliners by maintaining discipline and complying with all the standard operating procedures set by the government.

“His Majesty also called on the people to remain calm and join him to pray for Malaysia to always be protected and spared from calamities and for Covid-10 to be curved and ended soon,” he added. — Bernama