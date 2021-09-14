Sabah CM lauds bipartisan MoU as benefiting public amid Covid-19

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said the agreement will help stop the nation’s politicking and put focus on the needs of the public. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Sept 14 — The Sabah government has lauded the agreement on bipartisan cooperation between the federal government and Opposition MPs as a momentous occasion that puts political beliefs aside for the benefit of the public.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor said that the agreement dubbed the “Memorandum of Understanding on Political Stability and Transformation” will help stop the nation’s politicking and put focus on the needs of the public.

“It will serve as a guide for all parties to work together find a ways to resolve the economic crisis and the health currently faced as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“On behalf of the Sabah government, we feel a memorandum of understanding between the government and Pakatan is the best and most capable of putting aside all political differences,” he said here today.

Hajiji said that the timing was also important as it comes at a time when many Malaysians were struggling.

He said that by putting an end to politicking, everyone can focus on efforts towards the economic recovery of the country in a holistic manner.

“What is important now is political stability for the developing the country especially the economy as many have been affected by the pandemic,” he said.