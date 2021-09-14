NSC: Seven localities in Sabah, Pahang and Kelantan to be placed under EMCO beginning Thursday

NSC National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement today, said the localities involved in Sabah are in Kota Marudu, Keningau, Ranau and Telupid. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Seven localities with five of them in Sabah and one each in Pahang and Kelantan will be placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from September 16 to 29, according to the National Security Council (MKN).

MKN National Security director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad, in a statement today, said the localities involved in Sabah are in Kota Marudu, Keningau, Ranau and Telupid.

“In Kota Marudu two localities are affected. They are Kampung Kirangawan Darat, Tengah and Pinatau. The other three localities to be placed under EMCO are Kampung Nuntunan Apin-Apin in Keningau, Kampung Lungkidau in Ranau and Perumahan Pekerja Ladang Bousted Ruku-Ruku in Telupid,” he said.

Also affected by the EMCO are Kampung Tementong, Mukim Cheka Satu in Lipis, Pahang and Kampung Bahagia, Mukim Batu Mengkebang in Kuala Krai, Kelantan.

He said the standard operating procedure (SOP) for all the affected localities is the same as that previously announced.

He said the EMCO in two localities in the Bebar district in Pekan, Pahang, namely Kampung Badong Dalam and Kampung Permatang Durian, which was supposed to end tomorrow, had been extended until September 29.

According to Rodzi, the EMCO in six localities in Tawau, Ranau and Kota Belud in Sabah will be lifted effective tomorrow.

Localities where the EMCO will be ended are Taman Ria Height in Tawau and two localities in Ranau involving Kampung Narawang and Kampung Mininsalu Baru (Pasir Putih).

The termination of the EMCO in these three areas is as scheduled, he said.

He said the other three localities where the EMCO will end in Kota Belud are Kampung Labuan, Kampung Ambong Tolus and Kampung Rampayan Laut.

The EMCO in these three areas will be lifted tomorrow, earlier than the scheduled date of September 18, he said. — Bernama