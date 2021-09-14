Natural Resources and Energy Minister Takiyuddin in Covid-19 quarantine

Takiyuddin said he had already tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday and yesterday. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said he was in self-quarantine at home after being confirmed as close contact of a Covid-19 patient

In a statement today, Takiyuddin said he already tested negative for Covid-19 on Friday (September 10) and yesterday (September 13).

“However, I still have to undergo self-quarantine until September 20,” he said.

He said this was part of the standard operating procedures after being exposed to Covid-19 patients.

“As a result, I was unable to attend the opening ceremony of the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament which took place yesterday and the House sitting Session throughout the week, as well as carry out official duties in physical form.

“However I can still carry out my responsibilities and duties via hybrid methods. Any inconvenience caused is deeply regretted,” he added.