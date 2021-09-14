Foreign minister says Malaysia supports inclusive Afghan-led administration

Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Abdullah speaks during a virtual press conference from Putrajaya, September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 14 — Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah underscored Malaysia’s support for an inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled process, towards a lasting political solution that would bring about peace and security in Afghanistan.

A statement issued by the Malaysian Foreign Ministry (Wisma Putra) early today said Saifuddin also urged respect for the sanctity of human rights and fundamental freedoms in Afghanistan, which guarantees the full and meaningful participation of women, youth, and minorities.

Saifuddin said this when he participated virtually in a United Nations’ (UN) High-level Ministerial Meeting on the Humanitarian Situation in Afghanistan on Monday.

He also pledged financial contribution from Malaysia amounting to US$100,000 (RM414,800) to help alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

In the foreign minister’s intervention during the meeting, he had stressed that the safety, security, human rights and the wellbeing of all Afghan people and other nationals in the country had to be given priority and be protected, and pushed for immediate, safe and unhindered humanitarian access.

The emergency meeting was convened by António Guterres, UN Secretary-General to demonstrate solidarity for the people of Afghanistan and to issue a flash appeal for funding and support by the international community to address the acute humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.

The UN Secretary-General highlighted the urgent need for US$604 million to support 11 million Afghan people for the next four months.

Malaysia’s participation in the meeting reflected her solidarity for the people of Afghanistan and her unwavering support to the United Nations in alleviating the sufferings of the Afghan people, the statement added. — Bernama