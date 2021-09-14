Court rejects bid by Rumah Bonda founder to regain custody of adopted child

The temporary custody of the five children was awarded to JKM on July 16, after Siti Bainun Ahd Razali was arrested to assist in the investigation into an abuse case involving a disabled teenager. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, 14 Sept — The Magistrates’ Court here today rejected the application filed by the founder of welfare home Rumah Bonda Siti Bainun Ahd Razali to annul the temporary custody order of one of her five adopted children which was given to the Social Welfare Department (JKM).

Lawyer Nur A’minahtul Mardiah Md Nor, who represented Siti Bainun, said the court rejected the application on the grounds that the order issued on July 16 was lawful and according to procedures.

“During today’s proceeding, Magistrate Norfarahain Roslan also set October 28 for the hearing of Siti Bainun’s application for full custody of her five adopted children who are now under the care of JKM.

“On that date, the court will determine who will be given the full custody of the five children. Today, the court allows Siti Bainun’s application to meet one of the children physically,” she told reporters after the proceeding.

Nur A’minahtul Mardiah said the court also allowed her client’s application to get a new child protection officer for the purpose of preparing a report under Section 30(6) of the Child Act 2001.

The temporary custody of the five children was awarded to JKM on July 16, after Siti Bainun was arrested to assist in the investigation into an abuse case involving a disabled teenager.

Meanwhile, lawyers Muhammad Hafiz Hood and Megat Syazlee Mokhtarom who represented three out of four biological mothers of the children told reporters that their clients have filed an application to retract their affidavit in support of Siti Bainun’s application which was filed earlier.

According to both lawyers, the court set November 2 for the hearing of the case.

Siti Bainun, 29, filed the application to regain custody of her five adopted children, together with four biological mothers of the children via a joint notice in the Magistrates’ Court here, on August 2 through Messrs Chambers of Aminahtul Mardiah, by naming the Kuala Lumpur JKM as respondent.

In the application, Siti Bainun and the biological mothers of the children applied for the temporary custody of the children obtained by JKM on July 16 to be immediately revoked pursuant to Section 30 (13) (c) of the Child Act 2001.

On August 20, Siti Bainun pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here to a charge of neglecting a 13-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between February and June this year and the charge was framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 which provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty. — Bernama