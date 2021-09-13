Covid-19: 292 deaths reported yesterday, but two-thirds are backlogged figures

Forensic personnel conduct prayers for a recently deceased Covid-19 patient as they prepare the body for burial at the Penang General Hospital, August 24, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — Malaysia reported another 292 Covid-19 related fatalities yesterday according to data provided on the Health Ministry’s (MoH) CovidNow portal.

The data showed that 99 deaths occurred on September 12, based on seven-day average calculations, with the remaining 193 fatalities coming from backlogs of previous dates.

Daily death counts are now presented in seven-day average figures, as MoH updates backlogged cases onto the CovidNow data system.

CovidNow also shows that a total of 106 deaths reported yesterday were of patients brought in dead (BID).

Sabah reported the highest number of deaths with 84 with a seven day average of 15 daily deaths, followed by 63 fatalities in Klang Valley; 18 from Kuala Lumpur and 45 in Selangor.

Klang Valley has a seven-day average of 10 deaths per day.

This was followed by 36 deaths reported in Kedah, 29 in Negri Sembilan, 16 deaths each in Johor and Penang, Kelantan with 13 deaths and Perak with 11.

It should be noted these are the latest figures as of 2am this morning, with granular data being updated on the portal periodically.