Agreement with PH will transform Parliament, rebuild nation, says Mustapa

Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed addresses a media conference at the Setia Perdana Complex in Putrajaya September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The agreement between the government and Pakatan Harapan (PH) will transform Parliament and the administration and be a catalyst to rebuild a pandemic-hit Malaysia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said with the agreement with PH, the country can now focus fully on mending the economy.

“This is the face of the Malaysian Family. Working together to build the nation. The pandemic has tested us but it has also brought a thousand blessings, uniting the people of Malaysia,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

The government and PH made history today by signing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Transformation and Political Stability.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said the MOU, which set up bipartisan cooperation on the spirit of the Malaysian Family concept, has six agendas, encompassing the strengthening of the Covid-19 plan, administration transformation, Parliament renewal, judiciary independence, the Malaysia Agreement 1963 and the setting up of a steering committee. — Bernama