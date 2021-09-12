NSC: EMCO at one locality each in Pahang, Sabah

Armed Forces personnel cordon off the vicinity of Bayan Lepas with barbed wire June 4, 2021. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 12 — One locality each in Pahang and Sabah will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from September 14-27.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said they were the Kampung Kolek Low-cost Housing Project (RRM) in Sg Lembing, Kuantan, and the IOI Plantations Unico Oil Mill Sdn Bhd housing estate, in Segama, Lahad Datu.

“The standard operating procedure (SOP) for all EMCO areas is the same as announced previously,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Meanwhile, Rodzi said the EMCO in Kampung Nelayan Benut, Mukim Sungai Pinggan in Pontian, Johor, which was scheduled to end tomorrow, had been extended till September 20.

He added that the EMCO in three localities in Sabah, namely Taman Megah Jaya and Kampung Bukit Gemuk in Tawau as well as Kampung Nasakot in Ranau, would end tomorrow as scheduled. — Bernama