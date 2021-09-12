DAP Long Lama chairman urges MoE to only reopen classes due for examinations

Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin recently announced that schools would reopen on October 3, with the first phase involving students of Forms Five and Six. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

MIRI, Sept 12 — The Ministry of Education (MoE) should focus on reopening in-person classes only for students who would be sitting for their examinations this year, said Democratic Action Party (DAP) Long Lama chairman Marcus Hugo Matu Lejau.

According to a statement released on Thursday, he said the recent announcement by Senior Education Minister Datuk Mohd Radzi Md Jidin that schools would reopen on October 3, with the first phase involving students of Forms Five and Six, has made parents worried about the safety of their children especially with the spike in Covid-19 cases and the contagious Delta variant.

The former educationist also lamented the limited detail or explanation on the resumption of physical lessons.

“Since the school term is coming to an end, students not taking major examination can continue with online learning until the end of the year or until the number of cases goes down to a controlled level as determined by the Ministry of Health,” he added.

It would be better to ensure that all teachers, administrative staff, cleaners, canteen operators and even students’ family members have received full vaccination before the physical classes begin, he urged.

“The parents must be convinced that schools have a safe ecosystem for children to learn and play.

“Their children, aged 16 and 17 years old, had only begun their first dose of vaccination this week.

“Would all the affected students manage to get the second dose of vaccination by Oct 3? Many may need some recovery time after receiving the second vaccination,” Marcus asked. — Borneo Post