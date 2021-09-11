Khairy: Penang teens to get Covid-19 jabs in two more weeks, other states to find out next week

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin says adolescents in Penang will start getting their Covid-19 vaccinations in the next two weeks. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 11 — Adolescents in Penang will start getting their Covid-19 vaccinations in the next two weeks, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin announced today.

He said the vaccinations will be done at schools and that students will be given appointments based on a predetermined priority list, adding that further details will be announced soon.

“I will also announce the schedule for teenage vaccinations in other states next week,” he said in a joint press conference with Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow that was broadcast live from George Town.

