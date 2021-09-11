Deputy minister says video of ‘VIP’ who allegedly jumped queue at Putrajaya mosque under probe

Ahmad Marzuk said the mosque management teams should not submit to the whim of certain groups. — Bernama pic

KOTA BHARU, Sept 11 — The Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) is investigating the video that has gone viral since yesterday showing a VIP who allegedly jumped the queue at a mosque to perform the Friday prayer.

Deputy Minister Datuk Ahmad Marzuk Shaary stressed that all worshippers should be treated equally, adding that the kayangan (VIP) cluster should not have existed at mosques.

He said mosque management should use their discretion and not submit to the whim of certain groups, adding that the department is waiting for the explanation on the matter by the relevant mosque.

“Even I will queue when at the mosque, the most important thing is (worshippers) should come early to get a spot,” he added.

He said this to reporters after attending a programme hosted by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia and Bank Islam to distribute food baskets and cash donations to 25 rickshaw drivers at Dataran Muhammadi, here today.

The video drew attention and criticism from netizens questioning the existence of the obvious discrimination between dignitaries and ordinary people.

Meanwhile, in a related development, Ahmad Marzuk said, the department would continue to update the standard operating procedures (SOPs) involving the presence of worshippers at mosques from time to time, adding that currently, the number of worshippers allowed to attend prayers is still limited.

“However, the government views this matter seriously and we will renew the SOPs when necessary.

“The Covid-19 infection rate is also one of the considerations for us to renew the SOPs to allow more worshippers to perform prayers at mosques, but the most important thing now is for the country to reach herd immunity first to curb the Covid-19 outbreak,” he added. — Bernama