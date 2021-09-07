Selangor Water Management Authority collects samples from Sungai Semenyih

The LUAS Quick Squad has also placed activated carbon powder, oil booms and oil-absorbing pads in the relevant areas to control any pollution to Sungai Semenyih. — Picture from Facebook/Lembaga Urus Air Selangor

SHAH ALAM, Sept 7 — The Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) has collected four types of samples, namely, soil, oil outflow from premises, water upstream as well from Sungai Semenyih, following the odour pollution incident detected last week.

LUAS said it would not compromise and stern action would be taken against the perpetrators, in accordance with Section 79 (1) (a) of the LUAS Enactment (Amendment) 2020.

“If found guilty, perpetrators will be sentenced to jail for a term not exceeding three years and fined not less than RM200,000 and not more than RM1 million,” it said in a post on its official Facebook account today.

It also added that its Quick Squad has conducted static monitoring and odour test sampling in two areas, namely the Bukit Unggul Estate Bridge and Kampung Rinching Hilir Bridge, as well as odour test sampling conducted hourly.

The LUAS Quick Squad has also placed activated carbon powder, oil booms and oil-absorbing pads in the relevant areas to control any pollution to Sungai Semenyih, it said.

LUAS will continue to be committed to implementing 24-hour monitoring in the river basin to safeguard the sustainability of water resources in Selangor. — Bernama