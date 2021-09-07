MACC: Former Tabung Haji chairman not freed of corruption charges yet, trial still ongoing

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim is appealing against the High Court’s dismissal of his application to strike out the three bribery charges involving RM5.2 million linked to road projects in Perak and Kedah, and 10 money-laundering charges involving a total of RM13.9 million which he was accused of receiving from Menuju Asas. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 7 — Former Tabung Haji chairman Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim has not been freed of corruption and money laundering charges and the trial of the case is still ongoing, said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

MACC, in a statement today said media reports quoting Abdul Azeez’s counsel Amer Hamzah Arshad as saying that his client has been freed of all the charges was a defence’s argument at the Appeal Court yesterday.

“Amer Hamzah argued that a financial analysis report by the MACC previously acquitted his client of corruption charges. MACC would like to stress that the statement was only an argument that has not been decided by the court,” said the statement.

The MACC hoped that the public would not speculate on the case, adding that the court would hear the prosecution’s counter arguments on October 6.

Abdul Azeez, 55, is appealing against the High Court’s dismissal of his application to strike out the three bribery charges involving RM5.2 million linked to road projects in Perak and Kedah, and 10 money-laundering charges involving a total of RM13.9 million which he was accused of receiving from Menuju Asas.

He is alleged to have committed the offences at CIMB Bank, Jalan Tun Perak in Kuala Lumpur on December 8, 2010 and at Affin Bank, Puchong City Centre, Selangor, on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

On the money laundering charges, Abdul Azeez was charged with committing the offences in the Klang Valley area between March 8, 2010 and August 30, 2018. — Bernama