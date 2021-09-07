Johor exco says RM7.64m transit centre for homeless in Larkin to be completed by mid-2022

Johor exco Zaiton Ismail speaks at the state legislative assembly in Iskandar Puteri on September 7, 2021 — Picture courtesy of the Johor state government

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Sept 7 — The Johor government expects a shelter for the homeless community in the state capital to be completed by the middle of next year, state executive councillor Zaiton Ismail said today.

Speaking at the state legislative assembly here, Zaiton, who is in charge of women, family and community development, said the Johor Homeless Transit Centre in Taman Larkin Perdana is being built by the Johor Baru City Council at a cost of RM7.64 million.

She said the state has roped in 14 government agencies and non-governmental organisations which carried out a total of 86 operations and rescued 124 beggars and homeless people from the streets.

“Among efforts taken to assist them include registering at the Social Welfare Department, getting work, placement in a house or rented room, sending home to next-of-kin and being referred to further agencies such as the police, National Anti-Drug Agency and also hospitals,” she said, in response to a question from Datuk Md Othman Yusof (BN-Kukup) regarding the efforts taken to address the increasing problem of homeless people in the state.

“To ensure that this group has the opportunity to sustain and draw an income, the state government in collaboration with several agencies has implemented the Special Homeless Interview Programme 2021.

“Through the programme, 30 people have participated in the interview session and a total of 26 have been successfully offered work in ports, factories and oil palm plantations,” she added.