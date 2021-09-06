Lawyer: Ismail Sabri, Anina Saadudin settle defamation suit

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob speaks during a press conference at Hospital Angkatan Tentera Tuanku Mizan, Kuala Lumpur June 29, 2021. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 6 — Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Anina Saadudin recorded a settlement today over the Prime Minister’s defamation suit against the former Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Wanita chief.

On March 5, Ismail Sabri, who was then a senior minister sued Anina, 46, for allegedly defaming him on Facebook and accusing him of being incompetent in discharging his duties as Senior Minister (Security Cluster) and Defence Minister during the implementation of the movement control order (MCO).

Lawyer Ragunath Kesavan, who represented Ismail Sabri, said parties have entered into a consent judgment based on the terms of the earlier injunction order.

“The consent judgment entered this afternoon before High Court Judge Datuk Seri Mohd Firuz Jaffril. No order as to costs or damages,” the lawyer said, adding that today’s outcome amounts to a full and final settlement over the legal action.

Ragunath said the settlement was recorded during proceedings held via Zoom.

On March 11, Ismail Sabri obtained an interim injunction order from the court to compel Anina to remove all defamatory statements about him on her Facebook page.

The court had previously set October 1 for the trial of the suit.

Ismail Sabri, 61, as the plaintiff had filed the suit in his personal capacity claiming that Anina had published 13 defamatory words against him, as well as uploaded a video on her Facebook page alleging, among other things, that the minister was incompetent in carrying out his duties while implementing strict regulations to combat the spread of the Covid-19 through the MCO.

According to Ismail Sabri, due to the defamatory remarks, his reputation was tarnished and the posting of those remarks was done with ill intention to hurt and tarnish the plaintiff’s good reputation and image.

As such, he is seeking general, exemplary and additional damages, with interest, costs and other reliefs deemed fit by the court. — Bernama