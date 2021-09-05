SDMC: EMCO at 35 localities in Sarawak, including 22 longhouses

A total of 35 localities in Sarawak were placed under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUCHING, Sept 5 — A total of 35 localities in Sarawak were placed under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO), including 22 longhouses, said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

In its daily update statement, the committee said that the longhouses are located in Tatau, Sri Aman, Bintulu, Pakan, Julau, Lubok Antu, Sarikei, Selangau, Saratok and Kabong.

“In Tatau, Rh Buda Anak Gayah, Sg Selitut, Jalan Tatau-Bintulu and Rh Michael Junus Anak Rekan, Nanga Tekalit are placed under EMCO from Sept 3 to 16. In Sri Aman, Rh Andrew at Kampung Ng San and Rh Along at Kampung Entebar both in Undop are under EMCO from September 4 to 17.

“In Jalan Bintulu-Miri in Bintulu, Rh Awal Anak Ngindang, Rh Musa Anak Asit, Rh Garena Anak Pi located at Mile 17 and Rh Robert Anak Seman in Mile 15 as well as Rh Nyaing Anak Unol, Kp Sg Segan, Ulu Sebauh are placed under EMCO from September 4 to 17,” SDMC added.

In Pakan, Rh Sumping, Wong Bebelit, Ulu Entaih is placed under EMCO from September 4 to 20 while Rh Umar, Sg Temiang; Rh Suntik, Ng Kakup, Entaih; and Rh George, Nanga Nansang are placed under EMCO from September 5 to 18.

Rh Biyan, Kerangan Rian; Rh Geraik, Rayah Ili; and Rh Sabang/Rh Kiroh, Rantau Limau, Ulu Kanowit in Julau are placed under EMCO from September 5 to 18.

Rh Sujang, Sedarat Salin in Lubok Antu is placed under the order from September 5-18; Rh Naning, Sg Baji in Sarikei (Sept 6-19); Rh Minggu, Mile 28, Sim Sekuau in Selangau (Sept 6-19); Rh Ampi, Bajau and Rh Lembang, Engkudu, Sebetan in Saratok (Sept 6-20); and Rh Salaka, Bratong Baroh, Roban in Kabong (Sept 6-20). — Borneo Post