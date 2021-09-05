MKN: EMCO in four localities in Sabah from Sept 7

EMCO will be enforced in four areas, while two in Tawau will end as scheduled. — Picture by Hari Anggara

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — The Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) will be enforced in four localities in Sabah, starting on Tuesday (Sept 7) to Sept 20, following a risk assessment and the trend of COVID-19 infection in the area.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the localities involved are Kampung Tetabuan in Beluran, Kampung Matagang in Keningau, Taman Pantai Lok Kawi in Papar and Kampung Kilanas in Ranau.

“The standard operating procedures (SOP) for the EMCO is the same as previously announced,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in Kampung Buanot Matunggong in Kudat, Sabah, which was supposed to end tomorrow has been extended until Sept 20.

The EMCO in two localities—Kampung Pukat in Tanjung Batu Laut and Kampung Balung Cocos—in Tawau, Sabah will end tomorrow. — Bernama