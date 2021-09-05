Air Selangor: Water supply to Klang Valley fully restored

A man washes his hands in Kuala Lumpur January 9, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 5 — Water supply in 463 areas affected by the unscheduled water supply disruption due to the shutdown of Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant following an odour pollution in Sungai Semenyih has been fully restored at 1pm today.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Corporate Communications head Elina Baseri said the areas covered Petaling, Hulu Langat, Sepang, Putrajaya and Kuala Langat.

She said Air Selangor would like to thank consumers for their patience and cooperation during the unscheduled water supply disruption period.

Elina also advised consumers to get official information on water supply disruptions on official communication mediums of Air Selangor, on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and website at www.airselangor.com. — Bernama