Anwar: Upko can help Pakatan understand Sabah, Sarawak’s aspirations

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today said it was high time for all Malaysians to be treated fairly across its races and geographical regions as he called on his allies in West Malaysia to lend support to the coalition.

During an online forum with several Pakatan Harapan top leaders that was streamed on the United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (Upko) Facebook page, Anwar said the Sabah-based party could help PH be more aware of West Malaysians’ intentions and aspirations.

“We (PH) represent a clear position on governance. This country failed because it could not defend the principles of good governance.

“I think Malaysia is mature enough to ensure fairness for all races and all regions.

“There is a feeling among the people of Sabah and Sarawak that there has been unfairness in terms of the wealth split between regions and this needs to be corrected,” said the PKR president.

Upko is the latest political party to become a component of PH, having joined the coalition officials on August 26.

Commenting on the landmark meeting that had occurred on August 27, where Pakatan Harapan leaders including Anwar had met with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and came to an agreement to work together, Anwar expressed disdain against the Cabinet members that have been selected since.

“When we met, we (PH) had expressed that it is possible for us to work together (with Ismail Sabri), but it depends on some basic matters. But he made it seem like nothing can be done.

“So it looks like he is sitting there as a result of a political chess game by several people including former prime minister Tan Sri Mahiaddin,” he said using former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s real name.

“For me this is a big issue, the old people are staying, who have been proven to be slow or failed,” he said while commenting on the current Cabinet line-up.

Also in attendance at the forum that was titled “Upko Together with the Pakatan Harapan Struggle” was Parti Amanah Negara president Mohamad Sabu, who called on lawmakers to make sure an anti-party hopping law is passed.

“If they don’t pass an anti-party hopping law, people won’t come out to vote,” the Kota Raja MP said.

He added that MPs must also take on a more national view on matters, and not only focus on issues surrounding their respective constituencies.

Other panel members at the forum were DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng and Upko president Datuk Seri Wilfred Madius Tangau.