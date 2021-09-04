Air Selangor: Sungai Semenyih water treatment plant clear from pollution, to resume operations soon

People are seen filling their containers at a water point in USJ 2 following the latest water supply disruption in Subang Jaya September 1, 2021. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 4 — The Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant has recorded zero pollution reading for three consecutive times as at 6am, Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) announced this morning.

The state water authority said it is preparing the plant to commence operations soon.

“Air Selangor would like to inform you that 0 TON readings have been recorded for three consecutive times at Sungai Semenyih at 6.00 am today,” it said.

“Air Selangor is now preparing for the treatment process to commence in Sungai Semenyih Water Treatment Plant (Sg. Semenyih WTP) so that safe and clean treated water can be distributed to the consumers.”

Pollution at the key plant forced the operators to shut it down yesterday, causing water disruption in 463 areas in Selangor and Putrajaya.

Some of the areas are the same ones that recently experienced an unscheduled water disruption three days ago on August 31.

A total of 94 water tankers have been mobilised to the affected areas and critical premises during the unscheduled water supply disruption.

“Air Selangor understands the consumers’ need for clean water, especially during the increase in Covid-19 cases,” the state’s water authority said.

“Air Selangor is making all efforts to minimise the impact of disruption to the affected consumers.”