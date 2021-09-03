Sarawak expecting more Covid-19 cases with more tests, says SDMC

Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian, who is also Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister, said the situation is also expected as there are now more centres set up to conduct Covid-19 swab tests in Sarawak. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUCHING Sept 3 — Sarawak is expected to see more Covid-19 cases in the next few weeks as more swab tests are being conducted in the state, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) advisor, Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian.

Dr Sim, who is also Sarawak Local Government and Housing Minister, said the situation is also expected as there are now more centres set up to conduct Covid-19 swab tests in Sarawak.

“The state government has also spent RM2 million to purchase the RTK antigen rapid-test kits to be used at Covid-19 One Stop Centre (COSC) at the Kuching South City Council (MBKS),” he said in his Facebook post today.

Nevertheless, he said the people will soon have to learn to live with Covid-19 when it becomes endemic.

“Vaccines is important but in facing the Covid-19 Delta variant and reduce community transmission and not overwhelmed the healthcare system, we need to continue stringent practice and discipline on following standard operating procedures,” he added. — Bernama