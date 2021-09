NSC: Three localities in Perak, Pahang to come under EMCO from Sunday

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the localities in Perak involved Taman Samudera, Manjung and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Cincin, Batang Padang. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will be enforced at two localities in Perak and one in Pahang from September 5 to 18 following risk assessment by the Health Ministry and the Covid-19 infection trend in the areas.

National Security Council (MKN) director-general, Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the localities in Perak involved Taman Samudera, Manjung and Kampung Orang Asli Sungai Cincin, Batang Padang.

The locality in Pahang covers Pekan Padang Tengku, Lipis including Kampung Baru, Taman Bakti, Taman Dahlia as well as a a row of shops in the town.

Meanwhile, the EMCO at two localities in Kota Belud, Sabah at Kampung Labuan and Kampung Ambung Tolus which should be lifted tomorrow has been extended to September 18.

EMCO in several other areas in Sabah which is ending tomorrow involved Kampung Menunggui, Kampung Sayap and Kampung Tuguson in Kota Belud; Ladang Cantawan housing, Silabukan and Lestari housing, Felda Sahabat 48 (Lahad Datu); Taman Millenium and Taman Kinabutan Ria (Tawau) as well as Kampung Tangkuyan (Kinabatangan).

EMCO in Taman Balok Makmur, Kuantan and Flat Damai Taha, Temerloh, Pahang would also be lifted tomorrow. — Bernama