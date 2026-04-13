KUALA LUMPUR, April 13 — The Prisons Department is examining the authenticity and source of a closed-circuit television (CCTV) video that has gone viral on social media, showing a remand detainee believed to have escaped from police custody at the Sungai Buloh Prison compound.

The department said the security of the correctional institution remains a top priority.

“Any weaknesses identified will be addressed, and appropriate action will be taken against any party found to be negligent or in breach of regulations,” it said in a statement.

It added that the public is advised not to speculate or spread unverified information that could affect investigations and public order.

A 30-second video has been circulating on social media showing a lorry escorted by a police mobile patrol vehicle (MPV), believed to be transporting several remand detainees to Sungai Buloh Prison.

In the video, a man is seen fleeing immediately after getting down from the lorry before being chased by several policemen.

The media previously reported that police are actively tracking down a Pakistani remand detainee, Muhammad Hassan, 24, who escaped at the Sungai Buloh Prison parade ground at about 6pm last Thursday after attending court proceedings at the Shah Alam Court.

The suspect, who is facing charges related to sexual offences involving a child as well as immigration offences, was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt and black long pants.

Members of the public with information have been urged to contact investigating officer Inspector Muhendran Chandra at 010-430 4383 or the Search and Capture (SAC) Operations Room hotline at 03-6140 1096. — Bernama