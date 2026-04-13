SHAH ALAM, April 13 — Police have crippled international drug trafficking syndicates in raids around Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), Sepang, resulting in the seizure of 82 kilogrammes of drugs estimated to be worth RM5.45 million.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the first case involved the arrest of a 19-year-old salesgirl in the car park of a shopping mall near KLIA on April 5.

He said the local woman was arrested after being found in possession of a suitcase containing 12 plastic packages believed to be syabu, weighing about 12.5 kilogrammes and worth an estimated RM625,000.

“The suspect tested negative for drugs and had no previous criminal record,” he said at a press conference here today.

In the second case, Shazeli said a raid on April 6 at KLIA Terminal 1 uncovered three pieces of luggage believed to belong to three local men, containing 90 plastic packages of cannabis buds weighing 45 kilogrammes and worth RM3.6 million.

He said following that three men, aged between 26 and 37, were detained on April 8 by the KLIA Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division.

“Two of the suspects tested positive for Amphetamine and Methamphetamine and we also seized £190 (RM1,000) in cash during the raid.

“Further investigation found that two of them had four and six previous records respectively, and we believe the drugs were intended for distribution in the international market,” he said.

Shazeli said police believe the suspects were acting as drug mules, having been offered lucrative rewards of at least RM5,000, in addition to having their travel tickets and accommodation expenses sponsored by the syndicates.

The suspects have been remanded for seven days and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

Meanwhile, Shazeli said police were seeking public assistance to locate a 33-year-old woman, believed to be the owner of the luggage, which was found abandoned at KLIA Terminal 1 and contained 23 plastic packages of syabu, weighing an estimated 24.5 kilogrammes and worth RM1.225 million.

He said the woman, identified as Syazwani Farhana Dron, was found to have fled after realising the luggage had been flagged and did not board the flight she was scheduled to take, adding that the seized drugs were believed to be intended for the Sabah market. — Bernama

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