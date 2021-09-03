Malaysia Airlines ready to facilitate travel to Langkawi starting Sept 16

Currently Malaysia Airlines operates four times daily to Langkawi and will adjust its capacity to meet customers' demands accordingly. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 ― Malaysia Airlines is ready to facilitate travel for fully vaccinated customers to Langkawi, following the government’s decision on the activation of the Langkawi travel bubble beginning September 16, 2021.

Malaysia Aviation Group (MAG) chief executive officer Captain Izham Ismail said currently Malaysia Airlines operates four times daily to Langkawi and will adjust its capacity to meet customers' demands accordingly.

“This is indeed the starting point of reviving domestic tourism, helping boost the socio-economy of the people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said in a statement today.

According to Izham, in conjunction with the reopening and upcoming Malaysia Day, Malaysia Airlines is offering flight tickets from as low as RM89 for all-in fare, while its tour operating arm, MHholidays, is offering travel packages (flight ticket plus hotel) with up to 50 per cent discount.

Recently, MAG achieved 100 per cent vaccinated status for all its pilots and cabin crew on an active roster, which further provides passengers with assurance and peace of mind.

According to the statement, Malaysia Airlines has enhanced its safety and health protocols across multiple touchpoints at airports and onboard, as recommended by the International Civil Aviation Organisation Council of Aviation Recovery Task Force (ICAO CART), to ensure customers and employees' safety are protected.

The measures in place include mandatory usage of face masks, frequent aircraft disinfection, and early replacement of aircraft HEPA filters to ensure an effective air circulation system capable of filtering out 99.97 per cent of microorganisms onboard.

Information on the promotion is available at https://www.malaysiaairlines.com/my/en.html. ― Bernama