FT Covid-19 management centre recommends opening more economic sectors in Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, says minister

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim speaks to the media after visiting the Federal Territories Covid-19 Coordination and Management Centre in Kuala Lumpur, September 3, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 3 — The Federal Territories Covid-19 Coordination and Management Centre (CCMC) will recommend the opening of more economic sectors in the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya to the National Security Council (MKN).

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the recommendation was to prepare both the federal territories to move into Phase 2 of the National Recovery Plan (NRP) and further revitalise the economic sectors which have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“So, basically, we (Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya) would like to move to Phase 2 by taking into account the vaccination of the adult population which has exceeded 100 per cent and there is a declining trend in the daily coronavirus cases.

“However, the decision is up to MKN,” he told reporters after chairing the CCMC meeting here today.

Based on the statistic of the Covid-19 Immunisation Task Force (CITF), as of yesterday, the three Federal Territories including Labuan have succeeded in surpassing the target to fully vaccinate 80 per cent of its population.

For Kuala Lumpur, a total of 2.7 million individuals have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 2.1 million have completed receiving both doses of vaccine shots.

Putrajaya recorded 126,656 individuals and 117,094 individuals receiving their first and second doses respectively while Labuan now moves to Phase 4 under the NRP, involving 70, 313 individuals (first dose) and 67,818 individuals (second dose). — Bernama