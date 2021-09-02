PMO: Hadi Awang, Tiong King Sing, Richard Riot all retained as special envoys

PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang arrives for the 2020 Umno general assembly in Kuala Lumpur March 28, 2021. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem and Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing have all been retained as the government’s special envoys, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed today.

All three were previously appointed under then-prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and were deemed to have resigned when he stepped down last month.

“The first Cabinet meeting held on September 1 has agreed to continue the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang as Special Envoy to the Middle East, Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing as Special Envoy to China and Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem as Special Envoy to East Asia,” the PMO said.

The special envoys enjoy the same rank as federal ministers and their inclusion would technically increase the size of the current Cabinet to 35 members.

Hadi and Tiong are the presidents of PAS and PDP, respectively, while Riot is the deputy president of SUPP.

Their reappointment follows the formation of a new government and swearing-in of Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob as Malaysia’s 9th prime minister.