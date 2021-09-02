Nur Syaiful pleased with performance after besting personal record at Tokyo Paralympics

National swimmer Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli in action during the men's S5 50m freestyle S5 final at the Tokyo Aquatic Centre September 1, 2021. — Bernama pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

TOKYO, Sept 2 — “This was my best performance in my career, ” said national swimmer, Muhammad Nur Syaiful Zulkafli, 26, after ending his debut campaign at the Paralympic Games in the final 50 metre (m) men’s freestyle event S5 (physical disability) in style.

Despite not contributing a medal, Nur Syaiful who ended the competition in fifth place was still satisfied as he was able to break his own personal record of 33.20 seconds (s) at a championship in London in 2019, with a new record of 32.82 s here.

“I am satisfied although I was not fortunate enough to win a medal. I will try to do better in Paris in 2024,” he told Bernama.

He said he would focus on winning a competition or win a medal especially at the 2022 Asia Para Games in Hangzou, China and the world championship next year.

Earlier, Nur Syaiful, who had deformities in both legs after being involved in an accident at 17, emerged as the fifth best swimmer out of 16 participants overall in two heats conducted yesterday morning.

Only eight swimmers from both heats advanced to the final.

The Chinese swimmers swept all the medals offered in the event after Tao Zheng emerged as champion in 30.31s which was also a new Paralympic record while silver went to Weiyi Yuan (31.11 s) and bronze went to Lichao Wang (31.35 s).

Last Thursday, Nur Syaiful also improved on his personal record in the final of the 100 (m) men’s freestyle S5. — Bernama