NSC: Four localities in Sabah under EMCO from Sept 3

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 1 — Four localities in Sabah will be placed under enhanced movement control order (EMCO) from Friday (September 3) to September 16, said National Security Council (MKN) director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad.

He said the localities involved are Perumahan Pekerja Ladang Mayvin 2, Telupid; Kampung Tagaroh, Kota Marudu; Kilang Papan Cargo Timber factory and quarters, Kampung Biah, Keningau and Kampung Dumpiring Bawah in Ranau.

In a statement on the implementation of the EMCO, Rodzi today said this decision was made after examining the risk assessment and trends of the Covid-19 infection by the Health Ministry.

Meanwhile, the EMCO in one locality in Johor, namely Ladang Sungai Kahang, Kluang and four localities in Sabah will end tomorrow. The localities in Sabah are Kampung Tanjong Pagar, Sipitang; Kampung Padang Tembak, Keningau; Kampung Jawa, Tawau and Setinggan Kampung Baru Luyang, Penampang. — Bernama