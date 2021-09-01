Covid-19: Two new clusters detected in Sarawak’s Limbang district, says SDMC

Sarawak recorded 2,414 new Covid-19 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 118,972 cases. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Sept 1 — Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today detected two clusters in Limbang district involving longhouses and construction sites.

In a statement today, SDMC said the first cluster, known as the Menuang Baru cluster, 174 individuals were screened with 70 of them found to be positive for Covid-19 at the Rumah Manggi Kampung Menuang Baru longhouse.

The Sebayang-Stalun cluster was detected at Kem Stalun Fly and Kem Sebayang construction sites at Long Rayeh, with 16 of them tested positive.

Sarawak recorded 2,414 new Covid-19 new cases today, bringing the cumulative total to 118,972 cases.

Of the total of new cases, 2,407 cases are in Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), three cases in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen) and four cases in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring a ventilator), SDMC said.

The SDMC also reported seven more fatalities from coronavirus today, bringing the death toll to 533 people. — Bernama