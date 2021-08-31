Malaysia ushers in National Day with prayers amid muted countdown

The KL Tower and KLCC light up with the colours of the Malaysian flag in conjunction with the country’s National Day celebration, August 30, 2021. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Merdeka Day countdowns usually are celebrated with fireworks as large crowds gather awaiting for the stroke of midnight.

This year, however, states that were holding Merdeka Day countdowns organised online programmes with an emphasis on prayers following the Covid-19 pandemic that is still affecting the country.

In Terengganu, the state Merdeka Day countdown began at 7.30pm with Maghrib prayers and Yasin recital online.

This was followed by a live forum about independence broadcast on the Terengganu government’s official Facebook account featuring celebrities Zizan Razak and Ustaz Azhar Idrus as panellists.

Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar, in a statement yesterday said that citizens should continue their fight against the threat of Covid-19 and free the country from its grasp.

In Johor, the state government held a religious ceremony at the Sultan Abu Bakar Mosque, including a Yasin recital and tahlil prayers, led by Grand Imam Makhadzir Abdan Al-Hafiz.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Ir Hasni Mohammad, state executive councillors and several other senior state government officials attended the ceremony.

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay and state health director Datuk Dr Aman Rabu were also present.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the state-level online prayers and Yasin recital were led by the Grand Imam of Masjid Zahir Datuk Syeikh Roslan Abdul Halim. — Bernama