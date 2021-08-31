Speaker says extra two days for Dewan Rakyat sitting to enable lawmakers to settle govt affairs

Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun speaks during a special Parliament sitting in Dewan Rakyat, Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — The additional two days allocated for Dewan Rakyat sitting next month, from the initial 15 days, is to give the lawmakers more time to settle all government affairs and motions brought forth at the sitting.

This was conveyed to Bernama by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun when contacted today.

Prior to this, Azhar said the Dewan Rakyat will sit for 15 days from Sept 6 to Sept 30.

However, a notice issued by Dewan Rakyat secretary Nizam Mydin Bacha Mydin yesterday stated that the dates for the First Meeting of the Fourth Term of the 14th Parliament had been changed and will take place for 17 days from Sept 13 to Oct 12.

Several Members of Parliament had also shared the notice on their social media platforms.

Meanwhile, Azhar said that according to the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, the Prime Minister as the Leader of the House had the discretion to change the dates of the sitting if necessary. — Bernama