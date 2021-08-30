Swearing-in ceremony of PM Ismail Sabri’s new Cabinet kicks off

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong arrive for the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Datuk Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s new Cabinet at Istana Negara August 30, 2021. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers and deputy ministers took place before Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at Istana Negara here today.

Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah was also in attendance at the ceremony which began at 2.30pm.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, however, was unable to attend the ceremony as he had to undergo self-quarantine for having been a close contact of a Covid-19 patient.

Chief Justice Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat and Chief Secretary to the Government witnessed the ceremony.

The swearing-in ceremony followed Ismail Sabri’s announcement of his Cabinet line-up comprising 31 ministers and 38 deputy ministers, last Friday.

Ismail Sabri was sworn in as Malaysia’s 9th Prime Minister on Aug 20 to replace Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin who resigned on Aug 16 after losing the majority support in Parliament. — Bernama